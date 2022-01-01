Margaret Catherine Mayfield Hamilton, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Robert George and Rose Lee Payne Mayfield. Margaret was a stay-at-home mom who devoted her time to raising her six children. She was a devout Catholic, being a 55-year member of St. Williams catholic church, and loved the Lord with all her heart.
Margaret enjoyed sewing and making clothing for her children when they were younger, dancing, cooking and cleaning, spending time in prayer and always loved to spend time talking to others.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her five brothers, Billy, Eugene, Charlie, J.C. and Tony Mayfield; and two grandchildren, Katie and Brian Hamilton.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert Hamilton; her children, Barbara Gaddis (Tim), Steve Hamilton (Pam), Mike Hamilton (Nancy), David Hamilton (Margie), Denise Wallace (Jeff) and Sheryl Bratcher (Lewis Hopper); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also, her three sisters, Robina, Rosina and Mary Ann.
The service for Margaret will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Williams catholic church with Father Shijo Vadakumkara officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at a later date in St. Williams Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences for the family of Margaret Hamilton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
