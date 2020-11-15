Margaret Clark Beyke, 91, of Whitesville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Mary Frances Bellew Clark and Joseph Claud Clark. She was a homemaker. Her love was Hubert, her family and babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with her flowers.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hubert H. Beyke, in 2009; her siblings, Joseph Claud Clark Jr., Virginia Ballard, Dorothy Goetz, Ruth Webster, Frances Hayden, Paul Clark and Mildred Clark; and a great-grandson, Atlas Carter Hansen.
Margaret is survived by her children, Phil (Darlene) Beyke, Bob (Debbie) Beyke, Jenetta (Jimmy) Stuart, Ronnie (Sharon) Beyke, Cathy (Patrick) Franey, Greg (Angie) Beyke, Cindy (Tommy) Estes, Barbara (Paul) Fullenwider, Steve (Sonya) Beyke and Michele Beyke; family friends Freddie and Susie Thompson; and her siblings, Bernard Clark, Carolyn Randall, Rosemary Moore, Tom (Pam) Clark and Tony (Carolyn) Clark. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and another due in May.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. The services will be livestreamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
