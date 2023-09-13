Margaret Clark Koontz, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western KY. She was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Ohio County to the late Dalmar Hall and Zelma Leach Schroader. Margaret was married to George D. Clark for 50 years and after his passing, she went on to marry Theo Koontz, sharing five years with him. Margaret was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Prior to her joining Yellow Creek, she and George taught Sunday school to five-year-olds at Hall Street Baptist Church. She retired from GE and spent much of her time doing volunteer work with widow support groups. Margaret enjoyed being a caregiver, working in the garden, canning, scrapbooking, and playing Rummikub.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Koontz; previous husband, George Clark; stepsisters, Jean Mingus and Zelma King; step-granddaughter, Laurie Clark; and a great-grandson, Braylen Weems.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Brenda Eaden (Tony); sons, Michael Clark (Lea) and Richard Clark (Beverly); sister, Marie Sutherland; brother, Bruce Schroader (Sara); grandson, Benjamin Clark (Kelly); great-grandson, Brantley Clark; great-granddaughter, Brittany Walker; and great-great-grandsons, Kayson and Kaiden.
The funeral service for Margaret will be noon Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Goodfellows Club, 401 Frederica St. B203, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
