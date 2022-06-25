Margaret “Delores” Stinnett, 87, of Maceo, died June 24, 2022. She was born July 13, 1934 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Lancel and Margaret Mosby Graham.
Delores enjoyed crocheting and playing BINGO, cards, and Yahtzee.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Walter L. Stinnett, Sr.; children, Lee (Leslie) Stinnett and Sheila (Tim) Fielding; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
