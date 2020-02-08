HARTFORD — Margaret E. Ball, 99, of Hartford, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE in Hartford. She was born in Hartford to the late Benny and Dawn Baxley Bartlett. Margaret was a member of Hartford Christian Church, and she was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvin S. Ball; a daughter, Sue Proctor; and a son, Leonard Ray Ball.
Survivors include her son, Joe (Wanda) Ball; grandchildren Bentley (Corrie) Ball, Brenna Ball and Sheila (Leslie) Chinn; great-grandchildren Jaron and Jenna Ball, Kendra Smith (Kris Fleener) and Steven J. Phelps; great-great-grandchildren Keisha (James) Dockery, Leslie (Kenyun) Campbell, Danielle Smith, Winter Smith and Steven Phelps II; and great-great-great-grandchildren Addison Dockery, Elizabeth Crowe and Karlee Stewart.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Bentley Ball officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented