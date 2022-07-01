HARNED — Margaret E. Miller, 87, of Harned, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her residence. She was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church and retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors: daughters, Debbie Wise and Brenda Cherry.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Commented