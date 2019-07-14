Margaret "Ellen" Bowlds Hornsby, 70, of Owensboro passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Margaret was born March 13, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Ancle and Ida Mae Bowlds. She retired from Walmart. She was a member of SS. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed painting wooden cutouts with her family and spending time with them at the Smoky Mountains and she loved sunflowers.
She also was preceded in death by her three sisters, Dorothy Jones, Billy Jean Bunch and Elsie Hillard; a brother, Joe Bowlds; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Hall.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Philip Hornsby; two daughters, Tina (Jeff) Moseley and Amy (Jason) Glover; four grandchildren, Alisha, Ava, Anna Glover and Lincoln Moseley; two great-grandchildren, Amaryllis and Anastasia Moseley; her siblings, Jamie (Linda) Bowlds, Kenny (Kitty) Bowlds, Sue Hall and Rita (Lou) Adcox; a brother-in-law, Gene Bunch; a sister-in-law, Janet Bowlds; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
