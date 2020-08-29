LEBANON — Margaret Erdine Cobb, 89, of Lebanon, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center in Lebanon. Margaret Erdine Johnson was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Cromwell to the late Joseph Jasper and Mary Embry Johnson and was married to Stephen Dennis Cobb Aug. 5, 1949. Margaret retired from Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont and was a member of Vine Hill Baptist Church in Coxs Creek. She enjoyed knitting and reading. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gail Cobb.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Steve Cobb; a daughter, Denise Dyke (Roger) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Scott Collins (Angie) of Vine Grove, Michael Lee (Christina) of Horse Cave, Deanna Cobb (Wilbur Tidwell) of Sampson, Alabama, and Daniel Day of Sampson; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, which would be her 90th birthday, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Private family burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Erdine’s family from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Erdine’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Erdine’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Margaret Erdine Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kentucky Talking Book Library, P.O. Box 537, Frankfort, KY 40601. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
