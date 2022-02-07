BEAVER DAM — Margaret F. Moore, 78, passed away Feb. 4, 2022, at OHRH in Owensboro. She was born in Hartford on Oct. 24, 1943, daughter of the late David Arthur and Annie Louise Raley Parks.
She was preceded in death also by her brother, Arthur Joe Parks.
Margaret was a member of the Echols Daystar Church of God, was a bus driver and bus monitor for 37 years for the Ohio County School System and a member of the McHenry Homemakers. She loved shopping, reading Christian mystery novels and traveling to North Carolina bi-annually to visit with family.
Margaret Loved the Lord, adored her family and enjoyed seeing adults who had ridden on her school bus.
Survivors include her son, David (Kim) Moore; daughter, Leneisa (Gary) Willoughby; grandchildren, Meghan (Jeremiah) Baldwin, Kori (Jim Davis) Willoughby and Colton Moore; great grandson, Ransom Baldwin; and niece, Dr. Jodi (Ed) Krahwinkel.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Betty Shaver. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
