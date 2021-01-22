Margaret Fleischmann Richeson, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on June 27, 1928, to the late William and China Mary O’Bryan Feaster. Margaret was retired from Daviess County Board of Education, where she worked as a cafeteria manager. She was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church, a Kentucky Colonel and was the 1990 Sophie Award Winner for the church. Margaret enjoyed quilting and bird watching.
Along with her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her first husband, Leo Fleischmann, in 1991; her second husband, Randal Richeson, in 2020; and her grandson, Adam Warren, in 1996.
Left to honor Margaret’s memory are her children, David Fleischmann (Pam), Jim Fleischmann (Connie), Joanne Warren (Gary), Amy Fleischmann, Sue Hamilton (David) and Al Fleischmann (Jessica); 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her brother, Carl Montgomery; and her extended family, Mike Richeson, George Richeson (Andrea), Alan Richeson, Jimmy Richeson (Linda), John Richeson (Hope), Jerry Richeson (Sheri), Patty Adamic and Judy Argo (David) and Susan (Jimmy) Cain.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church with Father Tom Buckman officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Services will be livestreamed at http://www.stpiustenthparish.org.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Pius Tenth Building Fund, 3418 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Carmel Home.
Family and friends who wish to honor Margaret at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Richeson.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Margaret Fleischmann Richeson and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented