Margaret Geraldine Bartlett, 63, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 2, 1957 in Stanley to the late Robert and Minnie Rose Yeackering.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Norma Rae Bartlett; brother, Robert Anthony Bartlett, Jr.; sister, Roberta Ann Baltz.
Survivors include her two sons; Jeffrey (Danielle) Bartlett and Norman (Candice) Bartlett; three grandchildren, Shelby, Jeffrey, and Isaac; four siblings, Rose Marie Hagan, Steven Allen Yeackering, Richard Ellis Yeackering, and Mary Patricia Ling; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com
