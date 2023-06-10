Margaret Green Hawes, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Signature Health Care at Hillcrest. The Daviess County native was born Oct. 17, 1928, to the late Carl and Lela Kowgitz Green. Margaret was employed at Green River Electric for 33 years before her retirement. She loved working in her yard, landscaping, gardening, and then canning many of the vegetables she grew. Margaret was an excellent cook and will be remembered especially for her grape jelly and strawberry jam. She was a devoted wife and a caring and loving mother, grandmother, affectionately known as “Memaw”, and great-grandmother. Margaret also thoroughly enjoyed playing all kinds of card games and teaching her grandsons how to play.
In addition to her parents, Margaret also was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Louis Hawes, in 2007; a brother, Carlos Green, in 1989; and a sister, Margery Petri, in 2022.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dixie Hawes Falk and husband, Charles, of Bowling Green; two grandsons, Charles “Chip” Grady Falk and wife, Patricia, of Winchester, Tennessee and William Louis Falk and wife, Heather, of Panama City, Florida; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Liam, Bryce, Garrett, Trevor, and Ellie; in-laws, Carl Hawes, Elizabeth Hawes Anderson, and Marcella Bell; numerous nieces and nephews; her house cat, Miss Kitty; along with special neighbors and friends, Tom and Janey Blair.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, June 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society, 1924 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Condolences and memories for Margaret’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
