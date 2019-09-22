Margaret H. Rhodes Walton, 91, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Hopkins County to the late James Spurlin and Gorda Felty Rhodes.
She was the co-owner and operator of Walton's Grocery Store in Bucksville, where she wrote a community news column for the local Auburn paper. She was a member of Third Baptist Church and Vida Vota Sunday school class. Margaret was very active in Eastern Star Chapter 328, Banock 531 and Stanley 253 and was a past matron in Auburn, was a former member of White Shrine of Owensboro 2 and the advisory board of Rainbow Girls. She was also a board member of Audubon Area Alliance, a Kentucky Colonel and an election poll worker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles K. Walton; her siblings, Lawrence, Jimmy, B.L., Justice, Willis, Elbert, Delbert Rhodes and Gusta Johnston; the father of her children, Thomas Monroe Melton; and a son-in-law, Eddie "Butch" Austin.
Survivors include her son, James R. "Randy" Melton (Patsy); daughters Nancy Brown (Tony Poiles), Suzette Austin and Vickie Carey (Tom); four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Mae Rhodes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Third Baptist Church in Owensboro. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with the Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Third Baptist Church in Owensboro.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Candace, Mark and others from Hospice for their love and care.
Messages of condolence may be at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
