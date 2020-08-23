CALHOUN — Margaret Hayden, 96, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Margaret Elizabeth Smith was born Oct. 22, 1923, in Ohio County to the late Lee Carter and Greek Akin Smith and was married to Carl Lee Hayden June 26, 1947. Margaret retired as a bookkeeper from the former Holder Motor Company in Calhoun and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and living on the farm. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Carl L. Hayden, who died Oct. 16, 2005; by a son, Larry Hayden; and by a great-granddaughter, Jordan Grace Hayden.
Survivors include a son, Donnie Hayden (Nancy) of Bowling Green; a daughter, Janice Rundle (Mike) of Paducah; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hayden of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Camille O’Connell, Brian Hayden (Kendel), Neil Hayden (Kristi) and Holly Hayden; two step-grandchildren, Lara Bailey and Myrle Grate; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Darrell Smith (JoAnn)
of Owensboro.
Private family graveside services will be held Sunday at Calhoun Cemetery, with Dr. Richards Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Margaret’s family.
Margaret’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Margaret Hayden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
