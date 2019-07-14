Margaret "Helen" Lanham, 77, of Knottsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved to cook, sew, play cards and spend time with family. Helen retired after 43 years of serving the Knottsville community through the family business, Lanham's (Doodlebug's) Grocery. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Raymond and Willie Mae Lanham; and grandson Nicholas Mills.
Helen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles "Doodlebug" Lanham; her children, Rosie (Jeff) Payne, Janet (Wayne) Mills, Charles Jr. "Charlie Boy" Lanham, Donna (Donnie) Howard, Danna (Buddy) Cook and Brian Lanham; and brothers and sisters James (Lilian) Lanham, Barbara Sue (Jody) Payne, Charsetta Lanham, Theresa Johnson, Betty Jean (Tony) Peak and Joe Lanham. She is also survived by grandchildren Wendy Mills, Josh (Emily) Payne, Elizabeth (Adam) O'Donoghue, Zach Mills, Ashley Lanham, Logan Howard, Will (Sophie) Howard, Max Lanham, Liza Howard, Rebekah (fiancé Josh Elder) Cook and Jessica Cook; and great-grandchildren Nichola and Landyn Mills, Reese and Mason Payne, Will O'Donoghue, and soon-to-be baby girl, Lola Rose Howard.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Puzzle Pieces.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church in Knottsville with Father Augusty Valomchalil. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and starting at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. William Cemetery.
