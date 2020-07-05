Margaret Howard Roberts, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home. Margaret was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Whitesville to the late George and Beulah Mayfield Howard. Aside from her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, William Owen Roberts (April 1995); sisters Celestine Howard, Mary Howard, Gertrude Howard, Wilma Howard, Vivian Howard and Lucille Howard; brothers Cornelius Howard, Joseph Howard, William Howard and Phillip Howard; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Hall Roberts (Joe).
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike Roberts (Teresa), Jeff Roberts, Yvonne Grossman, Darrell Roberts, Joe Roberts and Beth Ebelhar (Rob); grandchildren Kenny Ryan Grossman, Kevin (Meredith) Roberts, Drew Bruner, Matthew Forsythe, Heath Roberts, Blake Roberts, Nick Roberts, Jessica Ebelhar and Kelle Ebelhar; great-grandchildren Luisa Roberts and soon to arrive, Vivian Bruner; siblings Matt (Cotton) Howard, Barbara Fischer (Sylvester) and Randy (Dottye Jo) Howard; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Betty (Jimmy) Davis.
Margaret was a longtime member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Rome, Kentucky. After Willian Owen passed away, she moved to Owensboro and was a devoted member of Blessed Mother. She had special love for Mary, the Blessed Mother of Jesus, and prayed to her often. Margaret was a humble woman with a cheerful nature, she never complained and chose to see the best in everyone.
Special thanks for the kindness and care she received at the Carmel Home, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
A Funeral Mass celebration will take place at noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church in Owensboro. Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Roberts. Memories and condolences for the family can be left at www.HaleyMcGinnis.com.
