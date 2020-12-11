CENTRAL CITY — Margaret Irene Peach Vaught, born Nov. 10, 1923, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She was 97 years old. Known by many as “Peachie,” Margaret will be remembered most for her steadfast faith and service in her church and the sense of humor and adventure she passed on to her family. As a longtime member of Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, she served as the historian, culminating in one of her proudest achievements: securing a historical marker for the church.
She also loved to travel with her family, especially to Florida and places in the American West like the Grand Canyon and Ten Sleep, Wyoming. She admired the West so much, she once dreamed of recreating it back home by building a cedar house next to a flowing stream.
A lover of stories, Margaret published her own poetry and prose in literary magazines across the country, even self-publishing a collection of her own works as well as a family autobiography.
In her earlier years, she worked at the Oak Ridge uranium enrichment plant as a secretary during World War II. She later owned and operated Vaught’s Department Store, a mainstay on Broad Street in Central City. As a true daughter of Muhlenberg County, Margaret left a mark on the community she called home all her life that will be remembered for generations.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bill Vaught; and her son-in-law, Hall Crowder.
She is survived by three children — her legacy to the world, Kaye Crowder of Louisville, Vickie (Tommy) McDonald of Roseville, California, and Larry (Jill) Vaught of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren — her pride and joy, Dee (Stacy) Snider of Brentwood, California; Krisi Brown of Fairfield, California; Hall David (Courtney) Crowder of Bedford, New Hampshire; Shannon (Dan) Lins of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Candace (Dave) Steyn of Georgetown; Aaron (Michelle) Vaught of St. Louis; Laura (Drew) Hubbard of Rockfield; and John (Becky) Vaught of Nashville, Tennessee; and 17 great-grandchildren — her hope for the future, Britney, Morgan, Abigail, Hall Donald, Molly, Grace, Jude, Caleb, Bennett, Samuel, Dmitri, Colton, Lumin, Austin, Aurora, Maximus and Hudson.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 8786 Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City, KY 42330.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
