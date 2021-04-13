Margaret Jane Huff Edge, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Daviess County, to the late Dewey and Myrtle Reynolds Huff. Margaret worked as a secretary for the University of Kentucky Extension Service for 33 years. She was a charter member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Margaret was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid fan of UK basketball, and she enjoyed her time outdoors and working in her yard.
She loved her family dearly, enjoyed family gatherings including family reunions, and spent many wonderful times with her family at their cabin on Rough River, and riding on their pontoon boat.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Edge; a brother, Waymon Huff; three sisters, Audileen Philpot, Margie Martin, and Juanita Akins; and a special companion of 13 years, Archie Hicks.
Margaret is survived by her three sons, Terry Edge (Sally), of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, Ronnie Edge (Carla), of Philpot, and Jeff Edge (Misty), of Georgetown; eight grandchildren, Jason Edge, Ryan Edge, Beth Colegrove, Katrina Walker, Blake Edge, Caitlin Vest, Kelsey King, and Scotty Edge; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Freda Huff.
The funeral service for Margaret Edge, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Heart Association 1302 Frederica Street Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Margaret Edge may be left at www.glenncares.com.
