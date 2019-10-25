Margaret Jane "Mottsie" Volk, 84, of Owensboro, departed this life for her eternal home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born to the late Joseph and Anna Fuerst Volk on Jan. 6, 1935, she was the 7th of 10 children. She was a member of the Immaculate Parish and retired from Commonwealth Life Insurance Company after 42 years of dedicated service. Welcoming her into God's presence are her parents; sisters Mary Elizabeth Hagan, Anna Louise "Sis" Castlen, Helen Jean Rhinerson and Judy Garvin; and a brother, Joseph Edward Volk Jr.
A woman of roses and thorns, the fragrance of Mottsie's love filled the lives of those of us fortunate enough to be loved by her. Always ready to offer unconditional support and acceptance, she was equally quick with the barbs of her wit. Her irrepressible sense of humor and unfailing faith in the goodness of God carried her throughout her life. She will live on in our hearts forever.
Those remaining to celebrate her legacy are four siblings, Thomas Richard (Mary Alice) Volk of Virginia, Agnes Myers of Pennsylvania, James Robert (Peggy) Volk and Shirley Volk, all of Owensboro. She leaves 36 favorite nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Immaculate Parish with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Margaret Volk can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
