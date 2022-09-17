SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Margaret Jean Muffett, 95, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Pruneridge Residential Care in Santa Clara, California. She was born July 27, 1927, in Ohio County to the late Murray and Sara Lavena Daniels Coppage. She was a homemaker and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Margaret loved spending time with her family. Her favorite passage in the Bible was 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8.
Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Wesley Muffett, Sr. on July 24, 2012, and her siblings, Jessie Goodpaster, Mattie White, Rachael Cecil, Rupert Coppage, Jewell Jacobs, and Thelma Sheely.
Surviving are her sons, Wesley Muffett, Jr., and wife, Marnell, of El Dorado, California, Michael Muffett, and wife, Lisa, of Carmichael, California, and Daniel Muffett and wife, Brenda, of El Dorado Hills, California; daughters, Barbara Jean Marchetti and husband, Richard, of Sunnyvale, California and Linda Conkright and husband, Darrell, of Olaton; numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m until noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
