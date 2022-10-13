Margaret “Jeannie” Gaddis Johnson, 75, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. She was born November 23, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Ernest and Rowena Kincaid Gaddis. She retired from Pinkerton Tobacco and was a Kentucky Colonel. Jeannie enjoyed all her babies and the casino. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Teddy Allen Gaddis, Faye Gansky, Robert “Bobby” Gaddis, and Scotty Kay, and a great-granddaughter, Emmalynn Adkins.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Roy “Eugene” Johnson; two children, Todd Johnson (Autumn) and Kelly Johnson Worth (Michael); four grandchildren, Leeanna Bell (Thomas), Alishia Young (Zach), Scott Johnson, and Madison Worth; five great-grandchildren, Maci, Mason, Weston, Lauren, and Emsley along with two on the way; sisters, Gail Martin, JoAnne Byrd, Linda Drawdy (Lou), and Sandy Travis (James); brother, Phillip Gaddis (Nancy); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
