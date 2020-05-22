Margaret Lee Boyd, 73, of Owensboro, passed away May 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on May 22, 1946, to the late Earl and Lou Ella Bell Vanvactor. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, going to garage sales and attending church picnics.
Along with her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Bell.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Ronnie Boyd; her son, Bill (Julie) Boyd; her grandchildren, Brady (Rachel) Flaspoehler, Maddy Boyd, Grant Boyd and Emily Boyd; her siblings, Butch (Mammie) Vanvactor and Wanda (Bernie) Cecil; her sister-in-law, Diana Bell; and several nieces and nephews.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Boyd. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Margaret Lee Boyd and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented