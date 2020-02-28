Margaret Lee Shoemaker-Isbell, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. She was born in Owensboro on Jan. 1, 1951, to the late Charles Leon and Mary Ruth Yates Shoemaker. Margaret was employed at the Elizabeth Mundy Center, where she worked with the Meals on Wheels program. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. This woman had a beautiful soul. She lit up any room she was in with her laughs and smile. She loved family time whether it was holidays, cookouts or a simple conversation at the kitchen table. She lived through God and shared her heart with everyone. She enjoyed yard sales, playing bingo, seeing her kids, along with her grandchildren and her friends. Nobody left her house hungry.
She was very strong, beautiful minded, and she will live through those that survive her. She was full of love; she will be missed daily. Nobody was a stranger in her eyes. She was quick to put everyone before her and motivate them toward their goals. No dream was too far from reach. She would give her shirt off her back to anyone. A true angel that walked this earth. She is the wind beneath our wings.
Margaret is survived by her children, Jennifer Marie (Russell Thrasher) Isbell, Michelle Lee (Scott) Isbell-Coleman, Andrea Sue Isbell-Gaw and Timothy Ray Isbell Jr.; her grandchildren, Chris, Jordan, Logan, Kaelin, Cody, Austin, Tyler, Sailor, Brianna, Colten, Parker, Ashlynn, Raelynn, Corbin, Leighton and Jagger; 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley (Van) Shoemaker-Brown, Andy (Deb) Shoemaker, Leon (Lisa) Shoemaker, Mike Shoemaker, Mary (Don, Jr.) Shoemaker-Bray, Martha (Monty Ray) Shoemaker-Timmons and Kenny (Kathy) Shoemaker; and her aunt, Betty Yates.
Services will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
