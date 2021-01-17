CENTRAL CITY — Margaret Louise Level Free, 88, of Central City died at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Muhlenberg County and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Assembly Of God Church in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Level; sons William Glen Level and Marty Level; parents James and Fannie Griffith; brother Jimmy Griffith; and sisters Brenda Gossett and Patty Pointer.
She is survived by her sisters, Daisy Colburn, Freda Griffith, Wanda Griffith and Carolyn Slack; two sons, Terry Level and Steve (Vada) Level; daughters Nancy (Wendell) Bethel, Donna (Wendell) Allen, Vicki Teague, Shelia Ewing and Tammy Copous; 16 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Bro. Mike Graber will be officiating the service.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
