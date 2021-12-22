Margaret M. Lee, 83, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. She was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Robert Lewis and Celestine Katherine Connor Morris. Margaret was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was sweet and kind, but if she was humming, she was a spitfire. Margaret loved traveling, watching Westerns, the gambling boat and going to church. She prayed the rosary daily and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Lee; son James Lee; sisters Mary Haule and Martha Ann Morris; and brothers Bernard Morris and Joe Morris.
Margaret is survived by her children, William (Nora) Lee, Mike (Connie) Lee, Mary (Bruce) Kittinger, Sandy Lee (Mike Campbell) and Tina Lee; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and brother Vincent (Brenda) Morris.
A funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the Heartford House.
