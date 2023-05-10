GREENVILLE — Margaret Mae Johnson, 93, of Greenville, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Riversbend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. She was born in Central City Sept. 17, 1929, the daughter of Clark Rickard and Della Wilkins Rickard. She was a member of Greenville First Baptist Church and was a registered nurse, spending over 40 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Survivors: daughter, Libby (Don) Spears.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
