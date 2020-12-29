Margaret “Maggie” Knight, 76, of Owensboro passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Tyler Texas on April 22, 1944, to the late Charles Henry and Elsie Meyer Jarboe. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. Maggie enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and embroidering.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Conkright.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Mike Wells) Knight and Mary Knight; her grandchildren, Jerry Lee and Crystal (Jerrith) Hodskinsl her great-grandchildren, Vincent, Iris, and Isla; her siblings, David (Barbara) Jarboe, Dorothy (Steve) Storm, Larry (Gerri) Jarboe, John (Peggy) Jarboe, James Jarboe, Theresia (Joell) Hartley, Mike (Linda) Jarboe, Bill (Cheryl) Jarboe, and Charlie (Sheila) Jarboe.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Family and friends who wish to honor Maggie at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
