LEWISPORT — Margaret “Marge” Johannemann, 77, of Louisville, passed away in Lewisport on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Louisville on Sept. 21, 1942, to the late John Richard and Corine Inez Hardesty Abell. Margaret was a member at Unity of Louisville and was a Home Health nurse. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Abell.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 57 years, William E. Johannemann; sons Edd (Mary) Johannemann, John (Mary Bonnie) Johannemann and Bob (Mary) Johannemann; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Nick Abell and Don Abell.
A memorial service will be held in Louisville at a later date.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky at www.hospiceofwky.org/donate. Messages of condolence can be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented