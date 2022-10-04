Margaret “Margie” Schlachter Smith, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Born March 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert J. and Olivia S. Schlachter. She was a 1946 graduate of Central High School in Evansville, Indiana, and over the course of her career, she worked in various administrative positions with her favorite stop being at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, who valued family and loved nothing more than large family gatherings. She enjoyed cards with friends and dominoes with her grandchildren. Family was what brought her joy and laughter, and she referred often to her grandchildren as the “stars in her crown.” She was devoted to her faith and was a long-time member of Immaculate Parish and later Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Smith, and her sister, Dorthea Gabel.
Survivors include her sister, Betty S. Hatfield of Evansville, Indiana; her children, Michael C. Smith (Kay), Debra Ann Dunaway (Jed), Robert J. Smith (Kathy), and Tammy M. Neel (Mac); her grandchildren, Daniel C. Smith (Whitney), Brandon M. Smith (Linley), Erin D. Hoskins (Jonathan), Dr. David Dunaway (Sarah), Christopher Dunaway (Bridget), Jason Smith (Amanda), Jenna Donovan (Kevin), Michelle Smith, Hannah Small (Josh), Elizabeth Neel, and Patrick Neel (Holly); and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, with Father Larry McBridge officiating. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers and a rosary at 6 p.m., Thursday, and until 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home, Henderson.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Patrick Neel, Daniel Smith, Jason Smith, Brandon Smith, David Dunaway, Christopher Dunaway, Jonathan Hoskins, Kevin Donovan, and Josh Small.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, Immaculate Parish, or St. Anthony’s Hospice.
