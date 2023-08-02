Margaret Mary Ratliff, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her residence at the Carmel Home. The Daviess County native was born March 25, 1931, to the late James Wilbur Higdon and Ruth Johnson Higdon. Margaret Mary was employed at GE and later retired from Bacon’s, but she spent most of her life as a faithful homemaker taking care of her home and raising her children. Margaret Mary was an excellent seamstress. She even sewed a wedding dress for her daughter. She and her husband were faithful members of Blessed Mother Parrish for many years. Margaret Mary was also a member of the Owensboro Herb Society.
In addition to her parents, Margaret also was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Ratliff, in 2005; son, Curtis Ratliff, in 1982; and siblings, H.C., Paul, and Dennis Higdon, and Marceline Hagan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Eric Ratliff; daughters, Benita Drury and husband, Bryan, and Christa Ackerman, and husband, Jim, all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren, Travis Ratliff, Adrianne Condray (John), Troy Ratliff (Jessica), Kaitlyn Blankendaal (Joel), Trenton Ackerman, Kara Howard (Iain), Kelci Murphy (Josh), and Nic Drury (Dana); 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Louis Higdon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Margaret Mary Ratliff will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Carmel Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the Carmel Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Margaret Mary’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
