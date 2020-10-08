Margaret Moore Robbins, 78, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on June 25, 1942, in Daviess County and was a homemaker. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and was deeply loved by them. She was a devoted and longtime member of Bellevue Baptist Church for 53 years, where she volunteered in the church office in her earlier years. Margaret also had worked at General Electric for several years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore W. Moore Sr., and her special aunt, Ethel Pean.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 54 years, David Robbins; two daughters, Susan Robbins Crago of Owensboro and Shelley Robbins Harwood, and husband Donald, of Owensboro; her mother, Geneva Margaret Pean Moore of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Lexie Margaret Crago, Lisa Marie Crago, Joshua David Harwood, Jessica Suzanne Harwood and Cody McKay Harwood; four sisters, Barbara Tucker, and husband Norman, of Livia and Linda Acton, and husband Galen, Norma Worth, and husband Joe, and Debbie Glasgow, and husband Bob, all of Owensboro; a brother, Theodore Moore Jr., and wife Karen, of Owensboro; two brothers-in-law, Gene Robbins, and wife Janice, of Richmond and Norman Allen Robbins, and wife Linda, of Grapevine, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service for Margaret Robbins will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for Mrs. Robbins shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Care Net of Owensboro, 425 E. 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented