Margaret O’Bryan Mills, 99, of Owensboro, matriarch of the family, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County to the late Aubrey and Mary Rose Ambs Hodskins.
Margaret was truly an amazing woman who touched the lives of so many through her compassion and love. She never met a stranger and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Her faithfulness to her Lord and Savior was evident in the way she lived her life and her committed attendance at daily mass until she could no longer drive at the age of 95. She was very devout and looked forward to the day she would meet her God in Heaven.
Aside from spending time with her family, she loved to dance and could be found doing that at least twice a week. She also enjoyed taking tour trips with her church friends, bowling, playing Bunco, and planning church socials and events. Margaret thoroughly enjoyed being the secretary at St. Stephen Cathedral for 34 years and was involved in anything and everything going on with her church. Anytime something was needed Margaret made it happen. She was a recipient of the Sophia award and was a member of the altar society.
Aside from her multitude of talents, Margaret’s super power was with a needle and thread. She handmade many clothes, dresses, quilts, curtains, etc., with the most beautiful creations being her daughter’s wedding dress which is still as beautiful today as the day Barbara wore it. She continued to enjoy all of these things until she was well into her 90s and would tell you she truly enjoyed an amazing and blessed life.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin O’Bryan; second husband, Hugh Mills; brothers, George, Joe, and Martin Hodskins; sister, Lorene Glenn; grandson, Randy O’Bryan; great-grandson, John Michael Peak; and special nephew, Darrell O’Bryan.
Margaret is survived by her son, Eddie (Mary Ann) O’Bryan; daughter, Barbara (Ray) Hodskins; grandchildren, Sharon (Eddie) Everly, Ricky (Roxie) Peak, Kathy (Mike) Flynn, Jeff (Wendy) O’Bryan, and Betty (Gary) Lane; great-grandchildren, Jonathan , Jared, Jeremy, and Jansen Crowe, Tommy Peak, Aiden and Annistyn Flynn, Josh and Jordan Lane, Logan and Landon O‘Bryan and Kerry Derrington; great-great-grandchildren, Josie, John Luke, and Jaxson Crowe, Nolan Derrington, and Peyton Bidwell; special nieces, Bernice Galloway and Betty Conkright; bonus daughters, Linda Ballard and Sue Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301, Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68101, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301, Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68101, or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
