Margaret “Peggy” June Roberts, 93, passed away peacefully from this life Monday, April 3, 2023. She was surrounded and supported by her loving daughter, Sandie Calhoun, family, and caregivers during the last days of her life. Margaret was born in West Louisville Feb. 7, 1930, to the late John and Mary Blandford. Margaret retired from General Electric as a supervisor. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church for most of her life.
Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Roberts; brothers, Kenneth, George, and Gary Blandford; sisters, Alice Devine and Shirley Merimee; children, Brenda Sansone, Mike Bartlett, and Howard Bartlett; and step-child, Tommy Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Roberts, Sandie Calhoun, and David Bartlett; eleven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Randal Blandford, Nancy Lewis, and Barbara Magan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Roberts.
