Margaret Rose Danhauer, 93, of Morganfield, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Breckenridge Place Retirement Community. She was born August 8, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Irvin P. and C. Veronica Manning O’Brien. She enjoyed needle pointing, handwork, making rosaries, and making quilts. Rose had a strong faith and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always supported her husband and was responsible for much of his success.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas E. Danhauer; son Alan Thomas Danhauer; three sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include three daughters Linda (Mike) Williamson, Martha (Tony) Bannister, and Anne (David) Conn; four sons, Bruce (Jama) Danhauer, Richard (Cindy) Danhauer, Mark (Sonny) Danhauer, and Lee Martin (Suzanne) Danhauer; grandchildren, Kelly May, Ashley Titzer, Benjamin Titzer, Karla Welch, Will Conn, Andrea Blair, Drew Danhauer, Bryce Danhauer, Chris Williamson, Kaci Johns, Arlee Blaker, Kyle Danhauer, Shawn Williamson, Claire Danhauer, Hayden Danhauer, Evan Danhauer, Ryan Danhauer, and Grayson Danhauer; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 24 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
The family requests that masks be worn.
