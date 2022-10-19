Margaret Rose “Rosie” Whittinghill, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation. She was born January 22, 1936, in Owensboro to the late Pete and Mary Lydia Hagan Whittinghill. Rosie retired from General Electric in Owensboro where she worked in the office. She was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral and also a member of the Canasta Card Club.
Rosie was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. She enjoyed watching the Kentucky Wesleyan College basketball team and was a season ticket holder for over 40 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Raphael Hagan, Bobby Pete Whittinghill, Ruby Aull, and Jodie Whittinghill; niece, Karen Vessels; and nephew, Mike Hagan.
Rosie is survived by her sister, Olga Kelley of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Betty Whittinghill of Owensboro; caregiving nieces, Lisa (Chris) Miller and Tammy (Joe) Calhoun both of Owensboro; and several other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Stephen Cathedral Food Bank, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Whittinghill. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Margaret Rose “Rosie” Whittinghill and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
