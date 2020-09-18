HARDINSBURG — Margaret T. Lyons, 89, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Robert R. Lyons and David Lyons; and daughters Barbara Adams and Jane Carman.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardinsburg Baptist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
