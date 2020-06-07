Margaret W. Payne, 87, of Philpot, passed away May 24, 2020. She was born in Whiting, Indiana, on Oct. 8, 1932, to the late Ouless and Jesse Mae Ralph Wilson. Margaret was a longstanding member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Irvin Payne, in 1978; brothers Ruby Lee Wilson and Richard Lee Wilson; and sisters Wanda Jean Wilson, Doris Schroeder and Deloise Gates.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Russell Payne (Judy), Joseph Payne (Diane) and Paul Payne (Karen); Larry Taylor (Carolyn); eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters Shirley Johnson (Moses) and Loretta Faye Fletcher (Wally)
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be at St. Williams Cemetery in Knottsville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Margaret Payne shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For the visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Condolences and memories for the family of Margaret Payne may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented