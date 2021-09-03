SACRAMENTO — Margaretta Rickard Pyewell, 77, of Sacramento, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She was born Aug. 26, 1944, in Madisonville. She was the daughter of the late Levetha Rickard. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Sacramento High School. She moved to Florida and had three daughters of her own before returning to Sacramento to live in 2010. She was a member of Towers Chapel United Methodist Church in Sacramento.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Levetha Rickard; her grandmother, Osa Ellis; and her grandfather, Ora Ellis.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert M. Pyewell; her three daughters, Shamra Doyle of Orlando, Florida, Tahnee Saucedo of Forest, Virginia, and Lucian Jordan of Aurora, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Shayna Madden, Nicolas Flores, Brooklyn Flores, Jayden Alvarado, Felicia Hart, Timmy Hart, Danial Wilson, Shawn Silba, Nicole Silba and Makayla Schanz; five great-grandchildren, Lenox Madden, Brayden Hart, Everly Hart, Zoey Hart and Camryn Schanz; a sister, Darlene Bidwell Hoagland (Buddy); a brother, Doug Rickard (Mary Lou); and several nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Because of the surge of COVID-19, the family asks that you wear your mask if you are not fully vaccinated. Thank you!
