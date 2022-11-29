Margerie Ann Hardesty, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born in Owensboro on May 14, 1933, to the late William Charles and Chelsia Haynes Hardesty. Margerie was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Sts. Joesph and Paul Catholic Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Hardesty, and nephews, Kent and Neil Hardesty.
Margerie is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jeeney Antenucci, Judy Harder, Jackie Foster, Byron Hardesty, Charles Hardesty, and Bill Hardesty, and sister-in-law, Eva Hardesty.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Carmel Home. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the Carmel Home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be provided.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be provided.
