Margery G. Petri, 94, of Maceo, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born October 17, 1928, in Maceo to the late Carl and Lela Kowgitz Green. Margery was a bookkeeper and buyer for more than 30 years at Wyndall’s Farm Store and Western Wear. She enjoyed U.K. basketball, making pies, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Margery also enjoyed playing cards, watching old Western movies, and reading books. She was a lifetime member of the Eastern Stars Goel Chapter 104 and a member of Maceo Christian Church, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margery was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Petri, Jr.; brother, Carlos Green; and daughter-in-law, Jane A. Petri.
She is survived by children, Karol Walker of West Louisville, Charles E. Petri, III of Maceo, Fred Petri and wife, Becky, of Philpot, Judy Howe and husband, Jeff, of Maceo, and Mike Petri and wife, Darlene, of Lewisport; grandchildren, Alan (Dana) Petri of Lewisport, Jennifer (Jarrod) Rickard of Philpot, Kimberly (Jason) Collignon of Owensboro, Steven (Holly) Petri of Philpot, Tammy (Dustin) White of Sturgis, Jason (Amy) Petri of Philpot, Holli (Brad) Waltrip of Bowling Green, Katie Petri of Owensboro, and Michelle (Colby) Grayson of Owensboro; twenty-one great-grandchildren; identical twin sister, Margaret Hawes; and two nieces.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Dream Riders of Kentucky.
