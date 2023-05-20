Margie Ann Rhinerson Roberts, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, while at her home. She was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Owensboro to the late John and Nellie Millay Rhinerson. Margie was from a large family of 13 brothers and sisters, seven children of her own, and 49 grandchildren. What she loved the most was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, and the casino boat.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Roberts; two sons, David Michael “Mike” Roberts and Richard Dale “Ricky” Roberts; a daughter, Karen Sue Roberts; six sisters, Eva Mae Payne, Betty Clements, Ruth Gray, Willa May Gillam, Marva Dean Vanover, and Elizabeth Ruby Rhinerson; seven brothers, Bobby Rhinerson, Tom Rhinerson, Earl Buck Rhinerson, Gene Rhinerson, Joseph Carl Rhinerson, Edward John Rhinerson, and Wiliam Eugene Rhinerson; along with two great-great-granddaughters.
Margie is survived by her children, Larry (Reva Tedrick) Roberts, William “Billy” Roberts, Shirley Fuller, and Cathy Alford; daughter-in-law, Angelia Roberts; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Margie will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Myke Templeton officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Shriners Hospital.
Memories and condolences for the family of Margie Roberts may be left at www.glenncares.com.
