Margie Cobb, 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at the Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana.
Margie Louise Vanover was born March 11, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Alonzo and Addie Cora Crabtree Vanover and was married to James Richard Cobb Nov. 11, 1950.
Margie was a woman of many talents and passions. She had a long and fulfilling career as a nurse providing comfort and care to countless patients over the years. Margie also held a license as a cosmetologist, and she proudly owned and operated a beauty shop in Rumsey for several years.
She brought joy and confidence to her clients, and her shop was a beloved fixture in the community.
In addition to her professional pursuits, Margie was a member of the Calhoun Baptist Church. When she wasn’t working or volunteering, Margie found joy in simple pleasures. She was an avid bowler, a diligent gardener, and an enthusiastic traveler. She was fortunate to visit several countries in Europe, and she cherished the memories and experiences from these trips.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cobb, and by two sons, James Ralph Cobb and David Cobb.
She is survived by her grandchildren, David Cobb (Kellie), Nik Hodskins, Cara Cobb, Andy Cobb (Alice), and Byron Cobb (Kelcie).
Margie was also a proud great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Each of these family members held a special place in her heart, and they will fondly remember her love, wisdom, and spirit.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Margie’s family from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Margie’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Margie Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Margie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
