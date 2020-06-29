Margie Kamuf Merimee, 85, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Daviess County, to the late Eugene Michael and Cora Westerfield Kamuf.
Margie was a long-time member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She retired after 40 years of service at General Electric. Margie enjoyed gardening, travel, basket weaving and cooking. Most of all she cherished quality time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph W. “Joe Bill” Merimee in 2015; a son, Mark Joseph Merimee; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Kaelin; brothers, Bill “Bub” Kamuf and Tom Kamuf; sister-in-law, Charlotte Kamuf; and great-granddaughter, Brianna K. Davis.
Margie is survived by her children, Debra Merimee of Reed, Michael Merimee (Sandy), Pam Merimee, both of Owensboro, and Bethany Nealen (Tim), of Lewisport; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Betty) Kamuf, Jim (Martha) Kamuf, Dan Kamuf and Larry (Donna) Kamuf; Terrie Stack, who was like a daughter; Danny Jones, who was like a son; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth “Betsy” Kamuf and Sarah Kamuf; and many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Building Fund 7232 Hwy 56 Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing. Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to all of Margie’s caregivers for the compassion and dedication.
