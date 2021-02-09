LEWISPORT — Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Margie Louise Jones, 81, of Lewisport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Margie was born on May 31,1939, in Lewisport. Margie was married to Howard W. Jones for 61 years. She loved to work in her yard in Lewisport and especially her yard in Milton, Florida, where she and H. won many awards for their beautiful landscaping. Margie had a smile that would light up a room. You never knew what she might say, but whatever it was she always left you in stitches. She was funny and enjoyed making people laugh. She loved her family dearly.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Jones; parents Forrest and Sara Josephine Hall; sisters, Judy Hutton (Donald), Hazel Brackett (Doug), Betty Joe Hall, brothers Cecil Hall (Deedee), JW Hall (Nancy), Forrest Hall Jr. (Sue); daughter, Tammy Cox; and son, Ricky Jones.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Susan Taylor (Dennis); son, Skip Jones (Tina); her devoted niece, Sheila Dunford (Stewart) who mamaw referred to as her “5th child”; grandchildren, Joshua Jones (Danielle), Tina Taylor (Ken), Robin Jones (Christine), Drew Basham (Beth), Emilee Coursey (Jeremiah), Brittany Blair, Hannah Jones; great-grandchildren, Summer Shepherd (Alex), Kaitlyn Jones, Austin Jones, Ryan Jones, Christian Flowers, Adrianna Flowers, Chloe Flowers and Maya Basham, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Margie’s family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky; envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you can donate online at www.hospiceofwky.org/donate. Share your memories and condolences with Margie’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
In compliance with public health and safety measures, masks will be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.
