HAWESVILLE — Margie Lynn Wethington, 67, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home. She was born in Perry County, Indiana, on Sept. 24, 1953, to the late Ernest and Lagatha Bryant Sandage. Margie was a homemaker and enjoyed her horses. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Ernie, Ronnie, Billy and Marvin Sandage.
Margie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul Wethington Sr.; sons Paul (Becky) Wethington Jr. and Luke (Amanda) Wethington; grandchildren Rachel Wethington, Ryan Wethington, Iva Wethington and Elijah Wethington; great-grandson Forrest Bolin; siblings David Sandage, Larry Sandage, Sharon Duke, Kathy Robbins, Steve Sandage, Mike Sandage and Roger Sandage; along with many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
