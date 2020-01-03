CALHOUN -- Margie N. Brown, 88, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Margie Nell Jenkins was born Sept. 9, 1931, in Butler County, to the late Finis and Louvenia Kassinger Jenkins and was married to Akra Odell Brown May 22, 1948. Margie was a homemaker, earlier worked at the former Charles Chips Plant in Calhoun and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, coloring, spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, and loved her cat, Molly.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Odell Brown, who died Aug. 25, 2011; by a daughter, Shelia Abney; by a granddaughter, Amy Crowe; and by two sons-in-law, Terry Abney and Jimmy Coleman.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Brown (Paula) of Island; four daughters, Shirley Crowe (Jerry) of Rumsey, Brenda Green (Thomas), Patty Conrad (Louis) and Dottie Brown, all of Calhoun; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and a sister-in-law, Opal Cherry of Bowling Green.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Margie's family from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Margie N. Brown family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
