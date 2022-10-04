GREENVILLE — Margie Neil Hancock, 79, of Greenville, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. She attended Landmark Assembly of God.
Survivors: husband, Pastor Larry Hancock; sons, Cary Daugherty and Tommy (Annie) Daugherty; and stepson, Terry Culaper.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Landmark Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
