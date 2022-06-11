Margie Rogers, 87, of Whitesville, died at her home Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born in Muhlenberg County March 17, 1935, to the late Leborn and Mary Ethel Christmas Christie. Margie retired from G.E. after more than 20 years, babysat for years, loved the New York Yankees and Kentucky Wildcats, and loved gardening and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed line dancing at the Senior Citizen Center. Margie was an active member at Whitesville Baptist Church for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, J.D. Rogers; son, Michael; granddaughter, Kandi Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Braelynn Lomenick; son-in-law, Roger Barrett; and brothers, Clyde, Lee, James, Bob, Penny, and Ray Christie.
Margie is survived by her children, Jerry, Richard (Becky), and David (Carolyn) Rogers, and Mary Barrett; grandchildren, Eric Rogers, Amber Daniels, Ryan Rogers, Jeremy Rogers, Kristie Rogers, Jessica Johnson, Kallee Lomenick, Keagan Lomenick, and Morgan Lomenick; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Stanley.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Whitesville Baptist Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
