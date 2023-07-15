Margie Ruby, 94, of Owensboro, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Wellington Parc. She was born June 19, 1929, in Whiting, Indiana to the late Alva and Hazel Duncan. Margie retired from Hon Company after 32 years and was an 80-year member of Masonville United Methodist Church. She was a 20-year volunteer at the Help Office and a frequent visitor to anyone at the nursing home who didn’t have visitors as well as all shut-ins at her church for many years. Margie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, and devotion to her family.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reathel Ruby; grandson, Paul “Buck” Gatewood; and a sister, Virginia Leeper.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Gloria (Gene) Vanover and Wanda (Paul) Gatewood, both of Owensboro, and Barbara (Bob) Gleeson of Longwood, Florida; grandchildren, Michelle Baxter (Kevin), Brad Gatewood (Wendella), Danielle Burde (Joel), Tiffany Gillaspie (Brian), and Derek Gatewood; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Martine Sigler of Richland, Indiana; and four nieces.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Help Office, 1316 W. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Masonville Methodist Church, 2810 Old Masonville Loop, Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented