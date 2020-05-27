We lost Margie A. Stafford, 88, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She had been a high school P.E. teacher in Jefferson County and co-owned a ceramics business in Louisville for many years. She moved the business with her when she built a house and moved to Leitchfield.
Margie, aka Aunt Margie, had a special relationship with her three nephews, David, Mark, and Dale. When they were school-age, they often spent weekends and summers with her, and on several occasions, she took them on cross-country car trips. More recently, they helped her build her house.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin H. Sr. and Ada V. Stafford and a brother, Gerald of Florida.
Surviving her are her brother and sister-in-law, Edwin, Jr. and Diane of Owensboro; three nephews and their wives, David and Debbie Alabama, Mark and Rebecca of Owensboro, and Dale and Amy of Missouri; four great-nephews; and nieces, Shawn, Shelby, Shaydan, and Shelly, all of Missouri.
At Margie’s request, there will be no funeral service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge her arrangements.
Special thanks to the Elizabethtown Hospice staff and Margie’s neighbor, Jean.
